Padres Notes: Joe Musgrove Setback, Jake Cronenworth Trade Idea, Walker Buehler Could Leave SD

The San Diego Padres dominated the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, winning 10-2 to move to 9-9 in Cactus League play. Walker Buehler allowed two runs over 3.2 innings while he competes for a spot in the Opening Day rotation. Jase Bowen hit a fourth inning grand slam to break the game open.

Ahead of the game, manager Craig Stammen provided an update on right-handed pitcher Joe Musgrove, who last pitched on March 4 in his first time on the mound since 2024. Musgrove has taken a bit of a pause in his progression as he works back from Tommy John surgery. It appears his status for Opening Day is suddenly up in the air.

“Yeah I think he’s day-to-day right now. We knew this was how it was gonna be with him coming back from injury — it wasn’t just gonna be a straight shot all the way through," Stammen said. "... It’s just something that I think it’s in the best interest for him and in the best interest for our team so that we can get him pitching when it matters most, and that’s when we see Playoff Joe.

"So we’re thinking about getting him through the entire season, not just getting him to Opening Day.”

In other news, Padres On SI put together a "wild" blockbuster trade proposal that would send Jake Cronenworth to the Seattle Mariners for a top-of-the-rotation starting pitcher. The would-be deal is unlikely to happen, but would fill the Padres' biggest need heading into the 2026 season while saving them long-term money owed to Cronenworth.

Finally, while Buehler continues to fight for a spot in the rotation, the Padres will have a big decision to make in the coming weeks whether or not they want him on the roster. If not, he'll have the ability to leave the organization in search of a Major League opportunity elsewhere.

The Padres will likely factor that into their decision to put him on the Opening Day roster or not.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres' Joe Musgrove Dealing With Setback, Appears in Danger of Missing Opening Day

One Wild Blockbuster Trade the Padres Should Make Before Opening Day

Walker Buehler Could Elect to Leave Padres Organization Before Opening Day

Padres Injury Updates: Jason Adam, Yuki Matsui, Ramon Laureano, More

Former Dodgers, Yankees Outfielder Reveals Why He Chose Padres Over Other Options

Padres' $80 Million Star Believes He's Set for Breakout Season

Padres Manager Reveals What Ex-All-Star Needs to Do to Make Opening Day Roster

Padres Tweets of the Day

JASE BOWEN GRAND SLAM!!! pic.twitter.com/79EBkO0Qkd — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 10, 2026

Don’t miss the opportunity to see Ms. Lauryn Hill live in concert with her sons, YG and Zion Marley, in Gallagher Square on Thursday, April 30 ✨



Net ticket proceeds from this special night will benefit the Padres Foundation: https://t.co/ZAyStCUGjU pic.twitter.com/RplyTgLDDc — Petco Park (@PetcoPark) March 10, 2026

