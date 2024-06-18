Padres Showing Well in First All-Star Game Voting Update
Just as everyone expected before the 2024 MLB season began, San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar leads the National League All-Star voting at his position.
By now, Padres fans know the secret is out: Profar, at 31, is leading the NL in on-base percentage and putting together his best season in the big leagues.
In the first ballot, Profar accumulated 900,541 votes, as shared by Fox Sports' Ben Verlander on Twitter/X:
Profar has been pleasant surprise, and his place in the voting is well deserved. Profar is currently slashing career-highs of .321/.421/.488 with 10 home runs and 46 RBIs. Profar ranks third in MLB in both batting average and on-base percentage, and is on pace for his first-ever All-Star appearance.
Beyond Profar, several other Padres are on pace to advance to the second round of online All-Star voting. Luis Arraez also leads NL second basemen in voting with 613,068 votes as of Monday. Arraez has been a huge pickup for the Padres since they acquired him from the Miami Marlins. He is currently slashing .322/.357/.385 with 98 hits, 41 runs, one home run, and 18 RBIs. Arraez is first in hits and second in batting average, making him well on his way to his third straight All-Star appearance.
Third baseman Manny Machado is also on pace for his seventh All-Star game appearance, as he is currently second in the NL at his position with 267,063 votes. Fernando Tatis Jr. is also in a good spot to make the team, ranking third in the outfield vote with 798,609 votes. His recent 17-game hitting streak really bolstered his chances to make his second All-Star team.
Other Padres receiving votes but not currently in a position to make the team include first baseman Jake Cronenworth, who ranks fifth in the voting at his position. Donovan Solano also ranks fifth as a designated hitter. Luis Campusano comes in seventh among catchers, while Ha-Seong Kim ranks sixth among shortstops. Rookie Jackson Merrill comes in 18th among NL outfielders.