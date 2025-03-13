Padres Sign Former Phillies Pitcher in Free Agent Move
The San Diego Padres reportedly added a former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher in a free-agent move, according to a social media post from MadFriars.
Andrew Bellatti's minor league deal was reported on Monday.
Bellatti, who was part of the Phillies bullpen during the 2022 World Series run against the Houston Astros, has pitched in parts of four major league seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins, and Phillies. He is 8-5 with a 3.83 earned run average across 106 games.
The right-hander is a San Diego-area native, growing up in Spring Valley and attending Steele Canyon High School. Signing with the Padres gives him an opportunity to be closer to home while attempting to return to the major leagues for the first time since 2023.
Bellatti put together his best MLB season in 2022 with the Phillies, recording a 3.31 ERA and 2.87 FIP over 59 appearances. His performance dipped in 2023, as he posted a 5.11 ERA across 27 outings. He didn't see any big-league action in 2024, struggling to a 5.48 ERA in 46 games with Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
The 33-year-old has a unique story. Bellatti was featured in a 2023 story from ESPN about a 2010 car accident that changed his life.
Bellatti had just been drafted by the Rays in 2009 when he was driving his red Mustang a little fast. He had just made the purchase celebrating the next chapter of his career when a car pulled out in front of him.
Instead of hitting the brakes, Bellatti attempted to pass illegally by crossing a double yellow line – putting himself directly in the path of oncoming traffic.
Bellatti has little recollection of the accident or the days that followed. He managed to play rookie ball with the Princeton Rays before heading back to San Diego to address criminal charges.
In October 2010, he pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter, with a potential sentence ranging from five to seven years in prison.
Bellatti served three months in jail and resumed his baseball career in 2011.
The accident has stuck with Bellatti. It will be interesting to see how he handles being back home, close to the accident scene and trying to continue his career with his hometown team.
