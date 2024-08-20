Padres' Star Prospect Faces Season-Ending Injury
Leodalis De Vries, the Padres’ No. 2 prospect, has endured an injury that will likely cut his standout rookie season short.
After making a diving play in Single-A Lake Elsinore’s Saturday game against the Inland Empire 66ers, De Vries, MLB’s No. 47 prospect, went down with an injury that forced him to exit the game early. Following further imaging, it was determined that De Vries sustained a shoulder strain in his right (throwing) arm.
Although the franchise is still hopeful that the 17-year-old shortstop could return before the end of the season, the diagnosis will keep him off the field for at least a few weeks. The timing of this injury is unfortunate, because the regular season is ending in less than three weeks on Sept. 8. Additionally, the California League playoffs begin two days later on Sept. 10. Therefore, it will be difficult for De Vries to recover and get back into the groove in time for the postseason.
However, the success De Vries had before the injury could make him a contender for MLB's annual Arizona Fall League. This would give De Vries a few extra months to heal before stepping back on the field.
The right shoulder strain is De Vries’ second shoulder injury of the season. Earlier this season, De Vries struggled with a left shoulder injury that contributed to issues at the plate. But, after he regained his health, the Dominican Republic native displayed the batting skills that earned him the title of top international prospect, logging .284/.407/.589 through July and August.
The Padres signed De Vries in January for $4.2 million, which was the second-highest international bonus of the year. After signing, the switch-hitter immediately skipped over the complex leagues into the Single-A league this summer. Given the investment the Padres made to acquire De Vries, the franchise will likely take his recovery process slow to make sure he is not back on the field prematurely.
Overall this season, De Vries slashed .237/.361/.441 with an .802 OPS. He also tallied 38 RBIs, 11 home runs, 63 runs, and 132 total bases. He started in all 75 games he appeared in with 58 starts at shortstop and 17 as the designated hitter.
Even if De Vries’ first professional season is over, he has already established himself as one of the Padres’ best prospects and is showing signs of becoming a future major league contributor.