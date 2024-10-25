Padres Star Reportedly Unlikely to Sign Extension This Offseason
The San Diego Padres' loss in the National League Division Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers still stings, but they have to begin looking ahead.
The Padres have spent the last week holding exit meetings as they prepare for what is expected to be a busy offseason.
San Diego has several questions regarding its roster and one of those involves a handful of players who the Padres could sign to an extension.
Three key players — Michael King, Dylan Cease, and Luis Arraez — will be heading into their final season before reaching free agency.
Cease, a proven frontline ace, is unlikely to agree to an extension this winter, given the significant payday likely in store for him next offseason. However, both King and Arraez might be more attainable options for the team, according to AJ Cassavell of MLB.com.
Cease was among the top pitchers in the National League this season, recording a 3.47 ERA and a 3.10 FIP over 33 starts. He struck out 224 batters, just one behind Chris Sale for the NL lead.
Another positive from the season was that Cease lived up to the franchise's expectations. The former Chicago White Sox pitcher led the Padres in innings, wins, quality starts, and wins above replacement in 2024. However, longtime San Diego radio host Steven Woods suggests that Cease could be a one-and-done player in San Diego.
“I think the only one you may be able to look at potentially being moved in the offseason is Dylan Cease. It’s not that [he] isn’t a good pitcher, it’s not that I don’t like [him], [he] has some value,” Woods said on 97.3 The Fan’s “Ben & Woods” show this week.
"He’s going to cost so much cash. And I believe he is a Boras guy as well if I’m not mistaken. So, he is one of those guys where you’re like, ‘I can’t pay this guy $25 million a year for the next five years. It’s probably not in the budget.”
The San Diego Padres faced a similar situation with Juan Soto last year and ended up receiving some solid talent from the New York Yankees in that trade, including pitcher Michael King.
Trading Cease shouldn’t even be on the table. The Padres managed to strike gold last offseason when they traded one of their top players, but doing so again this year would be like tempting fate.