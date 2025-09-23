Padres Star Returns For Penultimate Series of Regular Season vs. Brewers
The San Diego Padres have activated shortstop Xander Bogaerts from the 10-day injured list, optioning infielder Will Wagner down to the Arizona Complex League.
Bogaerts broke a bone in his foot from a foul ball on August 27th. After going through an intense recovery process, he returns for the final two regular season series and the playoff push.
