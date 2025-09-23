Inside The Padres

Padres Star Returns For Penultimate Series of Regular Season vs. Brewers

Nelson Espinal

Aug 23, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) celebrates after hitting an RBI double during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
Aug 23, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) celebrates after hitting an RBI double during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres have activated shortstop Xander Bogaerts from the 10-day injured list, optioning infielder Will Wagner down to the Arizona Complex League.

Bogaerts broke a bone in his foot from a foul ball on August 27th. After going through an intense recovery process, he returns for the final two regular season series and the playoff push.

More news: Padres Made 'Best Offer' for Mackenzie Gore at Trade Deadline: Report

This story will be updated...

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/San Diego Padres News