Padres Starter Thinks Yu Darvish Could Pitch Beyond 2028, When His Contract Expires
San Diego Padres right-hander Yu Darvish is signed with the team until his age-42 season. The veteran signed a six-year, $108 million contract extension with the Padres in 2023, but one of his teammates believes he can play beyond the deal.
“His attention to detail is probably the thing that is allowing him to pitch this late in his career,” fellow starter Michael King said to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. “But he’s like a freak athlete combined with that. He pays so much attention to everybody else around him, and he’s constantly learning, and then he’s in the weight room doing, like, very, very specific exercises that he knows is gonna get his body ready. And he’s done it for 14 straight years and however many more in Japan.
"You got a guy that’s that consistent and that focused on his craft and as good of an athlete, and now you know why he’s pitching until he’s 42 years old. … He might go longer.”
Darvish, who will turn 39 in August, was a key contributor for the Padres in the playoffs. During his Game 2 and Game 5 outings during the National League Division Series, he allowed a total of three runs. The veteran was dominant in the postseason, despite missing several months due to injury and a family emergency.
Since joining the Padres in 2021, Darvish's 3.79 ERA over the last four seasons ranks 23rd among those who have pitched at least 550 innings in that span.
The Padres are hoping the 2025 season is the campaign that brings Darvish and San Diego its first World Series title. Darvish is one of the pillars of the starting rotation, and the Padres are hopeful he will replicate his postseason performance this year.
However, the coaching staff has discussed limiting Darvish's workload in order to preserve the right-hander for the 11 games in October.
