Padres’ Struggling Infielder Sent to Arizona Complex League for Reset
A San Diego Padres infielder's life in the minors hasn't unfolded as expected, resulting in a demotion to rookie ball for a new beginning.
Eguy Rosario was playing for Triple-A El Paso until he was sent down to the Arizona Complex League for a midseason reset due to his struggles hitting the ball.
Outfielder Tim Locastro is set to replace Rosario in Triple-A as he tries to rediscover his bat down in rookie ball.
More news:Padres Insider Reveals Unfortunate Michael King, Dylan Cease Free Agency Update
Rosario has a batting line of .194/.264/.245 in 29 games with one home run so far, marking a disappointing minor league season for the 25-year-old Dominican, who did not make the Opening Day roster due to an unremarkable spring training.
After spring training, Rosario was designated for assignment, and president of baseball operation A.J. Preller said he wanted to find a trade for Rosario.
The trade never materialized and Rosario was able to remain with the organization. However, his struggles have continued.
Rosario had a successful season with El Paso last year, hitting .263/.361/.531 with 21 home runs.
Last season, Rosario got some time in the majors, contributing well to the roster with a slash line of .245/.286/.528. Although this is a small sample size of 47 plate appearances, he still hit three home runs, had six RBIs, and recorded an above-average run creation rate of 135 wRC+.
He was effective on both sides of the ball, achieving a 0.4 WAR that emphasizes his performance above replacement level in 2024.
Given the promise he showed in the majors last season and at the Triple-A level, a demotion down to Arizona is quite the fall from grace. Hopefully, he can gett things back on track before earning a promotion back to the top of the minor leagues.
More news: Padres Prospect Skyrockets Into Top 3 of MLB's Top 100
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.