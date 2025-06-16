Padres Transfer Yu Darvish to 60-Day IL, Option Catcher To Triple-A
The San Diego Padres are moving starting pitcher Yu Darvish to the 60-day injured list, extending his time off the field.
Darvish is battling elbow inflammation, which flared up during Spring Training.
The right-handed pitcher has been steadily rehabbing the injury, even pitching in minor league starts.
It is unclear if he will need a procedure or just needs a break from throwing, but the Padres will have to wait for their veteran starter to get healthy.
The Padres selected the contract of outfielder Bryce Johnson and optioned catcher Luis Campisano to Triple-A El Paso.
