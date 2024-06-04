Padres Utility Player Receives Lifetime Ban From MLB For Gambling
San Diego Padres utility player Tucupita Marcano has been banned permanently by Major League Baseball for gambling on baseball, the league announced Tuesday. MLB also announced Padres minor league pitcher Jay Groome is ineligible for one year for violating its sports betting rules and policies.
According to MLB, the league learned from a legal sports betting operator that it had identified past baseball betting activity from accounts connected to multiple Major and Minor League players. MLB obtained data from that operator and other sportsbooks, including authentication data for bets. Neither Marcano nor Groome, nor three other players disciplined Tuesday (Oakland A's pitcher Michael Kelly, Philadelphia Phillies infielder José Rodríguez, and Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Andrew Saalfrank) played in any game on which they placed a bet.
None of the players are appealing their discipline.
More to come on this developing story.