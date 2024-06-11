Padres vs A's: How to Watch, Lineups, Predictions and More for Series Opener
The San Diego Padres (34-34) will give the ball to Dylan Cease as they face off against the Oakland Athletics (26-41) in the first of three games against the Oakland Athletics.
Right-hander Joey Estes (2-1, 4.67 ERA) will go for the A's, making his first career start against the Padres.
Here's what else you need to know about Monday's game.
How to Watch
• Time: 6:40 PM
• Location: Petco Park, San Diego
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
- Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
- Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
- DTV DBS – 694-3
- DTV Stream – 694
- AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• Moneyline: Padres -238, A's +195
• Over/Under: 7.5
Prediction
While the Padres boast a stronger lineup than the A's, and a bona fide ace in Dylan Cease (3.51 ERA, 93 strikeouts in 77 innings), the Padres have a history of underperforming against inferior opponents. The A's could present a surprising challenge.
More
• Fernando Tatis Jr. provided a silver lining to Sunday's loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, smashing his 12th homer of the year and stretching his hitting streak to 15 games, a career high and the longest active streak in MLB.
• Tatis has a .410 batting average since May 25, the highest among NL players during that span.
• The Padres hit nine home runs over their last four games against the D-backs, their most in a series this season.
• Luis Arraez leads MLB with a .331 batting average and 91 hits.