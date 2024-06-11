Inside The Padres

Padres vs A's: How to Watch, Lineups, Predictions and More for Series Opener

J.P. Hoornstra

May 31, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
The San Diego Padres (34-34) will give the ball to Dylan Cease as they face off against the Oakland Athletics (26-41) in the first of three games against the Oakland Athletics.

Right-hander Joey Estes (2-1, 4.67 ERA) will go for the A's, making his first career start against the Padres.

Here's what else you need to know about Monday's game.

How to Watch

• Time: 6:40 PM

• Location: Petco Park, San Diego

• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:

  • Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
  • Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
  • DTV DBS – 694-3
  • DTV Stream – 694
  • AT&T U-verse – 781/1781

• Radio: 97.3-FM

Odds

• Moneyline: Padres -238, A's +195

• Over/Under: 7.5

• All odds via DraftKings

Prediction

While the Padres boast a stronger lineup than the A's, and a bona fide ace in Dylan Cease (3.51 ERA, 93 strikeouts in 77 innings), the Padres have a history of underperforming against inferior opponents. The A's could present a surprising challenge.

• Fernando Tatis Jr. provided a silver lining to Sunday's loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, smashing his 12th homer of the year and stretching his hitting streak to 15 games, a career high and the longest active streak in MLB.

• Tatis has a .410 batting average since May 25, the highest among NL players during that span.

• The Padres hit nine home runs over their last four games against the D-backs, their most in a series this season.

• Luis Arraez leads MLB with a .331 batting average and 91 hits.

