Padres vs. Angels: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More for Game 2`
The San Diego Padres, leading MLB with a .260 batting average and 553 hits will look to rebound from a 2-1 loss on Monday in Game 2 of their series against the Angels. All eyes will be on the mound, where Adam Mazur is making his major league debut.
The St. Paul, Minnesota native showed promise in the minors, posting a 10-7 record with a 3.18 ERA and impressively striking out 140 batters against only 26 walks across two levels. Mazur, 25, draws an Angel team that has beat the last four opposing starters to be making their debuts.
Despite their impressive stats, including the fewest strikeouts in the National League at 438, their offensive lineup struggled during crucial moments Monday, specifically going 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position last night. They'll need more than that to support Mazur on Tuesday.
Here's what else you need to know about the Padres going into Game 2 of their three-game series in Anaheim:
How to Watch
• Time: 6:38 PM
• Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
- Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
- Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
- DTV DBS – 694-3
- DTV Stream – 694
- AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• Moneyline: Padres: +160 / Angels -192
• Over/Under: 8.5
Predictions
While the uncertainty of a rookie pitcher like Mazur can be daunting, the Padres’ 32-31 overall record — 13-11 against teams with losing records — suggests a slight edge against the struggling Sandoval. The Angels’ Sandoval will have to work hard to improve his 5.34 ERA against a Padres team that despite recent batting inconsistencies, has shown it has the firepower to score runs. Taking everything into account, it points to a Padres’ victory as the most likely outcome.
More
• On this date in 2016, the Padres traded right-handed starting pitcher James Shields to the Chicago White Sox for right-handed starting pitcher Erik Johnson and 17-year-old infielder Fernando Tatis Jr.
• Luis Arraez and Jurickson Profar currently lead MLB in batting averages of .340 and .330, respectively. This marks the first time two teammates have held the top two spots in batting averages this deep into a season since 1987. Arraez is starting at DH after missing a game with a shoulder/neck issue.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.