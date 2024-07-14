Padres vs Braves on July 14: How to Watch, Pitching Matchup, and Predictions
The San Diego Padres snapped a five-game losing streak with a 4-0 win over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. Stater Dylan Cease was in dominant form, striking out 11 batters over six innings of work. The Padres will look to take the series from the Braves on Sunday before the All-Star break comes into play. San Diego enters this game with a record of 50-48, sitting in third place within the National League West. As for the Braves, they own a record of 52-42, sitting in second place within the NL East.
Here is everything you need to know for the game later today.
How to Watch
• Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
• Location: Petco Park, San Diego
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
- Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
- Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
- DTV DBS – 694-3
- DTV Stream – 694
- AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• Moneyline: Padres +160 /Braves -175
• Over/under: 7.5
Predictions
San Diego is sending right-hander Randy Vásquez (2-4, 4.66 ERA) to the mound in this one. Atlanta is countering with lefty Chris Sale (12-3, 2.74 ERA). Sale has been great this season with the Braves so the Padres will need to be careful not to fall into any traps he sets on the mound.
While the Padres bounced back on Saturday, Sale is a different animal to face. He shuts them down and they head into the break on a low note.
Braves 4, Padres 1
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.