Padres vs. Brewers: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More for Series Finale
Rookie Adam Mazur brings an ERA of 7.82 across 12.2 innings as he seeks his first major league win in the Padres' series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday. His limited experience shows more room for improvement as he faces a strong Brewers lineup.
Here's what else you need to know about the matchup.
How to Watch
• Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
• Location: Petco Park, San Diego
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
- Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
- Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
- DTV DBS – 694-3
- DTV Stream – 694
- AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• Moneyline: Brewers -108 / Padres -112
• Over/under: 9
Prediction
The Brewers look strong coming into this game with Bryse Wilson on the mound. Wilson is 4-3 with a 3.84 ERA and 50 strikeouts. In contrast, Padres' Adam Mazur has struggled with an 0-2 record and a 7.82 ERA. Milwaukee's offensive consistency make them the favorite, with Mazur needing to show command he hasn't displayed to this point in his young career (13 walks in 12.2 innings) for the Padres to have a chance.
More
• Talk about a historically even matchup. The all-time record in the series is tied at 88-88.
• Jurickson Profar has a .905 OPS for the Padres. His .216 increase in OPS is the highest improvement in the majors.
• The Padres' victory over the Phillies on Wednesday was crucial; it snapped a 9-game road losing streak that marked their longest since 2013.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.