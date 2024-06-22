Padres vs Brewers on June 22: How to Watch, Pitching Matchup, Predictions
The San Diego Padres enter Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers looking to take the series. They have won the first two games of the series and will be trying to fully put the stamp on this weekend. San Diego enters into this game with a record of 40-40, sitting in second place within the National League West. Milwaukee enters this game with a record of 44-32, currently in first in the NL Central.
Here's what you need to know about the game.
How to Watch
• Time: 4:15 p.m. PT
• Location: Petco Park, San Diego
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
- Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
- Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
- DTV DBS – 694-3
- DTV Stream – 694
- AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• Moneyline: Brewers +106 / Padres -125
• Over/under: 9
Predictions
The Padres are sending Randy Vásquez (1-4, 5.70 ERA) to the mound, giving him a chance to redeem himself from his last start. He allowed six runs in 4.1 innings of work against the Philadelphia Phillies so he is in need of a good outing. The Brewers are countering with Carlos Rodriguez (0-2, 6.48 ERA). San Diego's offense has come alive of late, even with some key injuries taking hold of the team. The Padres take this game as well, grabbing the first three of four in the weekend series.
Padres 6, Brewers 4
More
• Jake Cronenworth has put together an incredible 24 hours. He first hit a walk-off home run on Thursday and then went 5-for-5 on Friday to help the Padres grab the win.
• Vásquez has put together quality starts in four of his last five outings, other than his last start. San Diego will be counting on him to do it again in this game.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.