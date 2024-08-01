Inside The Padres

Padres vs Dodgers: Pitcher Designated For Assignment Ahead of Game 2 of Series

J.P. Hoornstra

Jul 7, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt (8) takes the ball from relief pitcher Austin Davis (48) during a pitching change in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 7, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt (8) takes the ball from relief pitcher Austin Davis (48) during a pitching change in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
The Padres designated pitcher Austin Davis for assignment Wednesday prior to their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and optioned pitcher Logan Gillaspie to Triple-A El Paso. In addition, right-hander Stephen Kolek was placed on the 15-day IL with right forearm tendonitis.

The roster moves were necessary for adding trade acquisitions Martin Perez, Tanner Scott, and Bryan Hoeing, all of whom were acquired at Tuesday's trade deadline.

Here's what else you need to know in advance of the second game of the series:

How to Watch

• Time: 5:40 p.m. PT

• Location: Petco Park, San Diego

• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:

Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
DTV DBS – 694-3
DTV Stream – 694
AT&T U-verse – 781/1781

• Radio: 97.3-FM

Prediction

Dylan Cease (10-8, 3.50 ERA) is coming off the first no-hitter of his career last Thursday against the Washington Nationals, which earned him National League Player of the Week honors. Clayton Kershaw (0-0, 4.50 ERA) is making his second start of the season. Kershaw is 23-10 with a 2.12 ERA in 46 career starts against the Padres, but history means little here; Kershaw is two starts into his comeback from surgery on his left shoulder. If Kershaw looks rusty, the Padres could have the upper hand.

• The Padres have gone 8-1 in their last 9 contests, the highest winning percentage in MLB since July 20.

• During the nine-game run, Padres batters lead the Majors in batting average (.300) and lead the NL in hits (100), while San Diego pitchers lead MLB in ERA (2.67), opponent average (.165), opponent OPS (.506), and WHIP (0.90).

• A win today would give the Padres their first three-series winning streak against the Dodgers since June 5-Sept. 2, 2007.

