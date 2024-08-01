Padres vs Dodgers: Pitcher Designated For Assignment Ahead of Game 2 of Series
The Padres designated pitcher Austin Davis for assignment Wednesday prior to their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and optioned pitcher Logan Gillaspie to Triple-A El Paso. In addition, right-hander Stephen Kolek was placed on the 15-day IL with right forearm tendonitis.
The roster moves were necessary for adding trade acquisitions Martin Perez, Tanner Scott, and Bryan Hoeing, all of whom were acquired at Tuesday's trade deadline.
Here's what else you need to know in advance of the second game of the series:
How to Watch
• Time: 5:40 p.m. PT
• Location: Petco Park, San Diego
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
DTV DBS – 694-3
DTV Stream – 694
AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Prediction
Dylan Cease (10-8, 3.50 ERA) is coming off the first no-hitter of his career last Thursday against the Washington Nationals, which earned him National League Player of the Week honors. Clayton Kershaw (0-0, 4.50 ERA) is making his second start of the season. Kershaw is 23-10 with a 2.12 ERA in 46 career starts against the Padres, but history means little here; Kershaw is two starts into his comeback from surgery on his left shoulder. If Kershaw looks rusty, the Padres could have the upper hand.
More
• The Padres have gone 8-1 in their last 9 contests, the highest winning percentage in MLB since July 20.
• During the nine-game run, Padres batters lead the Majors in batting average (.300) and lead the NL in hits (100), while San Diego pitchers lead MLB in ERA (2.67), opponent average (.165), opponent OPS (.506), and WHIP (0.90).
• A win today would give the Padres their first three-series winning streak against the Dodgers since June 5-Sept. 2, 2007.