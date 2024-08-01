Padres vs Dodgers: Pitcher Designated For Assignment Ahead of Game 2 of Series

Game 110: Dodgers at Padres (Kershaw vs. Cease), 5:40 p.m. PT at Petco Park



Kershaw-Cease is a helluva matchup, particularly with Cease coming off his no-hitter. Padres can move 4 1/2 back in the West with a win, could fall out of playoff positioning with a loss. Big one. pic.twitter.com/9vRKGNnriM