Padres vs Guardians: How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More

J.P. Hoornstra

Jul 12, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Matt Waldron (61) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
/ Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
The San Diego Padres kick off the second half of the season today in Cleveland. Here's what you need to know:

How to Watch

• Time: 4:10 p.m. PT

• Location: Progressive Field, Cleveland

• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:

Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
DTV DBS – 694-3
DTV Stream – 694
AT&T U-verse – 781/1781

• Radio: 97.3-FM

Odds

• Moneyline: Guardians -166 / Padres +140

• Over/under: 7.5

• All odds via DraftKings

Prediction

Expect a low-scoring affair as both teams are coming off weak offensive performances leading into the All-Star break. Matt Waldron (5-8, 3.71 ERA) and Tanner Bibee (7-4, 3.77 ERA) have been solid, though underappreciated, options for their respective teams. Given both teams' recent struggles at the plate, Waldron and Bibee could use today to lower their ERAs.

• Jurickson Profar leads the charge for the Padres with a .305 batting average and 103 hits, rounding out with 14 home runs and 59 RBIs.

• The Guardians' offensive leans heavily on Jose Ramirez, who leads his team with 23 home runs and 77 RBIs, not to mention his standout 100 hits this season.

• Padres hitters finished the first half leading all of MLB in hits (876), and rank first in the National League in batting average (.261). It's the 1st time in Padres' club history in which they led the Majors in hits prior to the ASG, and it's just the 2nd time they led the NL in average (only other time was 1992 at .263).

