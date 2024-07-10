Padres vs Mariners: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, and More
The San Diego Padres will give the ball to Michael King in the second game of their two-game series against the Seattle Mariners, looking to avenge Tuesday's 8-3 loss.
Here's what to know about Wednesday's game:
How to Watch
• Time: 3:40 p.m. PT
• Location: Petco Park, San Diego
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
- Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
- Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
- DTV DBS – 694-3
- DTV Stream – 694
- AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• Moneyline: Padres -148/Mariners +124
• Over/under: 7.5
Predictions
The Padres have been struggling on the pitching side, allowing seven runs or more in four consecutive games. Their lineup has been arguably worse, with four hits in each of the last two games. At least Wednesday's starter, Michael King, has been solid recently, with a 3.51 ERA and just one earned run allowed in three of his last four starts. Bryce Miller will start for Seattle, coming in with a 3.84 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP. Expect a low-scoring game.
More
• Padres catcher Kyle Higashioka recently hit his 11th home run, setting a new personal single-season record. Since June 1, his 10 homers lead all catchers and are tied for the fourth highest in the majors. Brett Sullivan is catching King but don't be surprised to see Higashioka off the bench.
• The Padres optioned Tuesday's starter, Adam Mazur, to Triple-A and recalled right-handed pitcher Logan Gillaspie from El Paso prior to the game.
• Despite their recent struggles, the Padres lead the National League with 102 runs scored since June 19.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
