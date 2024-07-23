Padres vs Nationals: How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More for Series Opener
The San Diego Padres kick off a road series in Washington, D.C. against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. Randy Vasquez is on the bump. Here's what else you need to know about the game:
How to Watch
• Time: 3:45 p.m. PT
• Location: Nationals Park, Washington D.C.
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
DTV DBS – 694-3
DTV Stream – 694
AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• Moneyline: Guardians -118 / Padres -102
• Over/under: 9.5
Prediction
Vásquez has struggled on the road, with a 6.15 ERA and a .372 batting average allowed in 26.1 innings. Nationals starter DJ Herz is making his eighth career start, having gone 1-3 with a 5.17 ERA in 31.1 innings as a rookie this season. Expect a high-scoring affair with the game being decided after both starters have been removed.
More
• In his first 9 starts, Vásquez struggled somewhat, posting a 5.70 ERA with a 1.69 WHIP. However, he managed a significant turnaround in his last four starts, boasting a 2.21 ERA since June 22.
• Vásquez has walked only 15 of 275 batters faced, creating a low walk rate of 5.5 percent that ranks in the 85th percentile league-wide.
• Padres batters lead MLB in hits and rank first in the National League in batting average at .260.
• San Diego has struck out the fewest times of any team this season, with only 686 strikeouts. Their strikeout percentage stands as the fourth lowest in the league at 20.0 percent.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.