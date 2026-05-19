Mets vs. Nationals Prediction and Odds: Bet on Mets to Extend Winning Streak to Four

Are the New York Mets finally turning their season around?

New York has won three games in a row and seven of its last 10, and its season-long run differential is now just minus-7 heading into Tuesday’s game against the Washington Nationals.

New York scored 16 runs in Monday’s series opener, winning 16-7, and it’s favored on the road in this matchup with Nolan McLean on the mound against Washington’s Foster Griffin .

Griffin (3.53 ERA in 2026) was rocked in his last start by the Cincinnati Reds, but he’s been pretty solid for Washington, which is two games under .500 and currently third in the NL East.

Can McLean (2.92 ERA) continue his strong season and lead New York to a fourth win a row?

Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for the second game of this NL East series.

Mets vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Mets -1.5 (+108)

Nationals +1.5 (-130)

Moneyline

Mets: -144

Nationals: +119

Total

9 (Over -114/Under -105)

Mets vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers

New York: Nolan McLean (2-2, 2.92 ERA)

Washington: Foster Griffin (4-2, 3.53 ERA)

Mets vs. Nationals How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, May 19

Time: 6:45 p.m. EST

Venue: Nationals Park

How to Watch (TV): SNY, Nationals.TV

Mets record: 21-26

Nationals record: 23-25

Mets vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bets

Mets Best MLB Prop Bet

Nolan McLean UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-137)

Through nine starts, McLean has allowed just 35 hits in 52.1 innings of work, and he ranks in the 86th percentile in expected batting average against (.206) in the 2026 season.

So, I’m buying him against a Washington offense that has been one of the best in MLB, ranking No. 1 in runs scored, No. 11 in batting average and No. 5 in OPS.

McLean has just four outings where’s allowed five or more hits and only two outings where he’s given up over 5.5 hits. So, this is a pretty safe prop for him, especially since he’s hit this prop in three of the four starts where he worked into the seventh inning.

Mets vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick

Don’t look now, but the Mets’ season is starting to turn around, and I shared in today’s MLB best bets column for SI Betting why they may be undervalued against Washington:

Mets righty Nolan McLean has been extremely unlucky in the 2026 season, but I think that is going to turn around with the Mets heating up.

New York has won three games in a row and seven of its last 10, showing signs for life for the first time all season long. That bodes well for McLean, who has a 2.92 ERA and has allowed just 35 hits in over 52 innings of work this season.

The Mets are 3-6 in McLean’s starts, but it’s not because of his performance. The righty ranks in the 88th percentile in expected ERA (2.76) and the 86th percentile in expected BAA (.206) in the 2026 season.

Now, he takes on the Washington Nationals and lefty Foster Griffin, who was lit up for nine runs by the Cincinnati Reds in his last outing. Griffin has actually been solid for the Nats this season, posting a 3.53 ERA, but his advanced numbers signal that he’s due for some regression.

Griffin ranks in the 35th percentile in both expected ERA and expected BAA, and he ranks in just the ninth percentile in barrel percentage.

Washington is just 8-15 at home in the 2026 season, and I think it could struggle against McLean,who hasn’t given up more than three earned runs in a single outing in 2026. I’ll buy the Mets to continue their winning streak on Tuesday.

Pick: Mets Moneyline (-144 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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