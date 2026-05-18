Mets vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, May 18

The New York Mets are hoping to stay hot as they hit the road for a four game set against the Washington Nationals.

The Mets went 5-1 on their homestand, sweeping the Tigers before taking two of three in the Subway Series. The Nationals are also hot recently, winning two of three in Cincinnati and then taking two of three at home against the Orioles.

The Nats took two of three against the Mets at Citi Field last month.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mets vs. Nationals on Monday, May 18.

Mets vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mets -1.5 (+113)

Nationals +1.5 (-136)

Moneyline

Mets -136

Nationals +113

Total

10.5 (Over -104/Under -118)

Mets vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers

Mets: Christian Scott (0-0, 3.45 ERA)

Nationals: Jake Irvin (1-4, 5.91 ERA)

Christian Scott has been solid enough in his four starts this season. He’s only pitched five innings in one of his four starts, but hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs either.

Jake Irvin has struggled recently for the Nationals. The righthander allowed 12 ER in 13 IP across his last three starts after throwing 5.2 shutout innings against the White Sox.

Mets vs. Nationals How to Watch

Date: Monday, May 18

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Nationals Park

How to Watch (TV): SNY, NATS

Mets record: 20-26

Nationals record: 23-24

Mets vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bets

Mets Best MLB Prop Bet

Bo Bichette UNDER 1.5 Bases (+103)

Bo Bichette hasn’t exactly been a great offseason signing so far for the Mets. He is slugging .269 – slugging, not batting – with a .210 batting average.

The infielder is in the midst of a 3 for 37 slump, going UNDER 1.5 bases in each of those 10 games.

You can take Bichette to go UNDER 1.5 hits (-152) as a safer play, but this +103 price is too good to pass up given his struggles.

Mets vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick

The Nationals have had a surprisingly decent start to the season at 23-24, and while the Mets are heating up, I’m not sure I can trust New York as a road favorite.

The total is a bit intriguing at 10.5, but it’s a tad too high for my liking.

I’ll take a chance on the Nationals as home underdogs. The Mets are coming off an emotional series win over the Yankees, including a dramatic victory on Sunday. This could be a letdown spot for them as they head down to Washington.

Pick: Nationals +113

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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