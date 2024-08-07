Padres vs Pirates: How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More
The Padres are giving the ball to Michael King as they look to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates for the second consecutive game at PNC Park.
Here's all you need to know for the 3:40 game:
How to Watch
• Time: 3:40 p.m. PT
• Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
DTV DBS – 694-3
DTV Stream – 694
AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
Prediction
San Diego boasts solid pitching led by Michael King, who has a 3.26 ERA and a 9-6 record. King has been reliable in his recent outings, allowing two earned runs or fewer in five straight starts. On the other side, veteran left-hander Marco Gonzales for Pittsburgh has shown promise with a 3.72 ERA in limited innings. The Padres' offense, spearheaded by Manny Machado, is in excellent form, which should give them an edge.
More
• Since the All-Star break, the Padres' .800 winning percentage is the best in MLB. They have a commanding run differential of plus-42 (84 runs scored, 42 allowed). Their pitching staff leads MLB in ERA (2.75), opponent average (.178), OPS (.528), and WHIP (0.91) during the same timeframe.
• Monday, Donovan Solano tied his career-high of four hits and contributing four RBIs.
• The Padres' bullpen is coming off a game in which it threw a season-high 8.0 scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts — something the Padres hadn't done since Aug. 16, 2018.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
