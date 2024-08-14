Padres vs Pirates: How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More
The San Diego Padres will send right-hander Michael King to the mound Tuesday as they look to extend the Pittsburgh Pirates' major-league-worst losing streak to eight games.
Here's what you need to know in advance of Game 2 of the series:
How to Watch
• Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
• Location: Petco Park, San Diego
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
DTV DBS – 694-3
DTV Stream – 694
AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• Moneyline: Padres -258/Pirates -210
• Over/under: 8
Prediction
San Diego’s solid run, and Pittsburgh’s struggles, have to end sometime. It might just come against King (9-6, 3.34 ERA), who has curiously been stronger on the road than at home. At Petco this year, he owns a 1-4 record with a 4.25 ERA (23 ER, 48.2 IP) and 1.29 WHIP. Luis Ortiz (5-2, 3.40 ERA) pitches for Pittsburgh and could benefit if the Pirates jump on King early.
More
• The Padres are an MLB-best 49-11 when they score first.
• Padres pitcher Bryan Hoeing tossed 1.2 scoreless innings Monday, extending his streak of scoreless innings to 7.1 across his first four appearances for the Padres.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER