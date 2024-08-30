Inside The Padres

Padres vs Rays: Luis Arraez Sits, How To Watch on Apple TV+, Odds, Prediction, and More

J.P. Hoornstra

Aug 24, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Luis Arraez (4) flips his bat during the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
The San Diego Padres begin a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays Friday in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Luis Arraez is getting a day off after going 0-for-4 Thursday in St. Louis. Here's how the team will line up behind left-hander Martín Pérez:

Here's what else you need to know in advance of the 3:50 p.m. game:

How to Watch

• Time: 3:50 p.m. PT

• Location: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida

• TV Broadcast: Apple TV+

• Radio: 97.3-FM

Odds

• Moneyline: Padres +105/Rays -125

• Over/under: 7.5

• All odds via DraftKings

Prediction

San Diego has been strong during night games, winning their last six following a road loss. On the mound, Martín Pérez's history against the Rays isn't great, but it's balanced out by Taj Bradley's inconsistency for Tampa Bay. Bradley, with a 6-8 record and 3.77 ERA, faces a formidable Padres lineup. Even with Luis Arraez getting a day off, expect the Padres' lineup to lean on its depth in a high-scoring affair.

• Jackson Merrill has a team-leading 1.020 OPS over the last 28 days.

• Yandy Diaz, the Rays' leadoff hitter Friday, has a .357/.279/.536 slash line in his career against Pérez, including 8 for his last 19.

• Today is Game 15 for the Padres in playing 18 games in 18 days (from Aug. 16-Sept. 2) and Game 24 in a stretch of playing 27 games in 28 days.

