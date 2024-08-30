Padres vs Rays: Luis Arraez Sits, How To Watch on Apple TV+, Odds, Prediction, and More
The San Diego Padres begin a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays Friday in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Luis Arraez is getting a day off after going 0-for-4 Thursday in St. Louis. Here's how the team will line up behind left-hander Martín Pérez:
Here's what else you need to know in advance of the 3:50 p.m. game:
How to Watch
• Time: 3:50 p.m. PT
• Location: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida
• TV Broadcast: Apple TV+
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• Moneyline: Padres +105/Rays -125
• Over/under: 7.5
Prediction
San Diego has been strong during night games, winning their last six following a road loss. On the mound, Martín Pérez's history against the Rays isn't great, but it's balanced out by Taj Bradley's inconsistency for Tampa Bay. Bradley, with a 6-8 record and 3.77 ERA, faces a formidable Padres lineup. Even with Luis Arraez getting a day off, expect the Padres' lineup to lean on its depth in a high-scoring affair.
More
• Jackson Merrill has a team-leading 1.020 OPS over the last 28 days.
• Yandy Diaz, the Rays' leadoff hitter Friday, has a .357/.279/.536 slash line in his career against Pérez, including 8 for his last 19.
• Today is Game 15 for the Padres in playing 18 games in 18 days (from Aug. 16-Sept. 2) and Game 24 in a stretch of playing 27 games in 28 days.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER