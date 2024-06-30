Padres vs Red Sox on June 30: How to Watch, Pitching Matchup, Predictions
The San Diego Padres enter this game against the Boston Red Sox winning nine of their last 10 games. San Diego comes in looking for the sweep and they have to be feeling good about themselves at the moment. They enter this game with a record of 46-41, sitting in second place within the National League West. As for the Red Sox, they hold a record of 43-39, currently slotted in third place within the American League East.
Here is what you need to know for the game today.
How to Watch
- Location: Fenway Park, Boston
- Time: 10:35 p.m. PT
- Radio: KWFN 97.3
Odds
- Moneyline: Boston Red Sox -112, San Diego Padres -105
- Odds are from PickDawgs
Pitching Matchup
The Padres are putting right-hander Matt Waldron (5-6, 3.43 ERA) on the mound as they go for the sweep. The Red Sox are countering with John Winckowski (1-1, 3.26) as they look to avoid the sweep at home. Both teams can put up runs but the Red Sox offense has been held to a minimum for the entire series.
Prediction
While the Padres offense has been on fire, it's not that easy to sweep a team on the road. San Diego drops the series finale but still ends the week on an extremely high note.
Red Sox 6, Padres 5