Padres vs Royals on June 2: How to Watch, Lineups, Pitching Matchup, Predictions and More
The San Diego Padres will be looking to sweep the Kansas City Royals on the road in this contest after taking the first two games of the series. The Padres have looked very good so far, dominating one of the better teams in the American League. San Diego enters this game with a record of 32-29 on the year while Kansas City is 35-25 on the season.
How to Watch:
- Date: Sunday, June 2, 2024
- Time: 11:10 a.m. PT
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Television: Bally Sports
- Radio: Local sports networks
Odds:
- San Diego Padres Moneyline: +106
- Kansas City Royals Moneyline: -125
Lineups:
Pitching Matchup:
In this game, San Diego is giving the ball to right-hander Michael King (4-4, 4.09 ERA) in this game as they look for the sweep. The Royals are countering with lefty Cole Ragans (4-4, 3.36 ERA), looking to at least take one game in the series.
Prediction:
San Diego has been playing some good baseball but it's hard to sweep a team at home. Ragans has been pitching well of late, allowing more than two runs once in his last seven starts. He continues that pace here and the Royals avoid getting swept.
Royals 5, Padres 3