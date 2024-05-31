Padres vs Royals on May 31: How to Watch, Lineups, Pitching Matchup, Predictions and More
The San Diego Padres will look to get back on track after a 9-1 loss to the Miami Marlins on Wednesday with a new series on the road against the Kansas City Royals. The Padres, at 30-29, face one of the best teams in baseball in the Royals, who are 35-23 entering Friday's game.
How to Watch:
- Date: Friday, May 31, 2024
- Time: 5:10 p.m. PT
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Television: Bally Sports
- Radio: Local sports networks
Lineups:
Here's the lineup the Padres are sending out against old friend Michael Wacha:
Here's the lineup the Royals are sending out against Dylan Cease:
Pitching Matchup:
Cease, who got off to a dominant start in his debut Padres season, has struggled as of late, allowing 12 earned runs over his last three starts. He enters Friday's game with a 3.29 ERA.
On the flip side, Wacha, the former Padre, has struggled in his first season in Kansas City to the tune of a 4.31 ERA. He's been much better in his last four starts, though, allowing just seven earned runs in 25 innings of work.
Prediction:
Starting pitching should be the story early in this game, with Cease and Wacha both giving quality starts. In the end, though, the Royals, behind American League MVP candidate Bobby Witt Jr., will get the bigger hits, and come away with a 6-4 series opening win.