Padres Manager Open to Using Surprise Player in Leadoff Spot This Season

The San Diego Padres are weighing all options at the leadoff spot ahead of the 2026 season, and their latest experiment at the top of the order is second baseman Jake Cronenworth.

Cronenwroth hit leadoff in the Padres' 7-2 loss to the Athletics on Monday, going 0-for-3.

More news: 2 Padres Under-the-Radar Pickups Already Turning Heads in Spring Training

Manager Craig Stammen revealed Cronenworth could be a regular in the leadoff spot of the Padres lineup this season when asked if this was a "thing" or just a spring training lineup.

“I think it is a thing,” Stammen said. “We just kind of want to see. Leadoff is the one spot we’re just not quite sure of who’s going to be in that spot in the lineup. Maybe it (depends on) different handedness (of the opposing pitcher). Maybe it’s all the time. So you might see a few different options here with the WBC guys gone.”

Manys fans were surprised to see Xander Bogaerts in the leadoff spot for his first five games of Cactus League play, especially seeing as most lineup projections had Fernando Tatis Jr. leading off.

Bogaerts went 2-for-12 (.167) with an OPS of .481 across those five games before leaving to join Team Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic. He was projected to hit somewhere in the middle or bottom of the order this year.

More news: Padres Announce Exciting Joe Musgrove News

Now, it appears Cronenworth could be another experiment the Padres are evaluating in the leadoff spot. Padres players participating in the WBC have already left Arizona, and Stammen is still searching for his leadoff hitter to open the season.

“I’m looking for just a good first at-bat,” Stammen said. “Bring some energy and just let that starting pitcher know he’s in for a long day. The leadoff hitter can set the tone in a way. It sets the tone for the rest of the lineup to maybe score a run in that first inning.”

Cronenworth could be that guy. In 2025, the infielder hit .246 with 11 home runs, 59 RBIs, three stolen bases and an OPS of .744.

Ahead of spring training, Stammen made it clear he would be using many different lineups throughout 2026. Perhaps Cronenworth hitting leadoff could be one of the many lineups used by the Padres next season.

“My goal is to be flexible with it,” Stammen said. “Some people say you should be able to turn out the same batting order every day. That limits you when you really do need to make a change.”

With Bogaerts and Tatis gone for the next couple weeks, Stammen will have the opportunity to get creative with the leadoff spot — and see if anything sticks.

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook.