Padres, Yankees Could Discuss Blockbuster Trade Following Brutal Gerrit Cole News
In lieu of New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole set to undergo Tommy John surgery, could the San Diego Padres provide a reprieve for the Bronx Bombers by dealing one of their pitchers?
Right-handers Dylan Cease and Michael King have both been rumored to be trade candidates, and now that the Yankees are on the trade market with Cole out for the entire 2025 season, the two clubs could be a perfect fit for each other.
It's widely known the Padres have less financial flexibility, and the team has explored avenues to lower payroll.
The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee reported one of the team's most productive pitchers from last season could be dealt.
"The Padres could still make a move that will lower payroll," reported Acee, "such as trading starting pitcher Dylan Cease or closer Robert Suarez. Teams have already indicated they might be more willing to meet the Padres’ asking price for one of their pitchers, sources said in recent days. But those same sources indicated the Padres seem inclined to keep their pitching staff intact."
President of baseball operations A.J. Preller is still listening to inquiries surrounding a trade for Cease. Although King signed a new deal with the Padres just a month ago, he could also be dealt. The right-hander was part of the trade package that sent Juan Soto to New York, so a reunion with the Yankees isn't too outlandish.
Nonetheless, King said he would be extremely surprised if the Padres traded him.
"I would be shocked, but I guess anything can happen," King told 97.3 The Fan. "I didn't think I was going to be traded over here that offseason last year. I know that the baseball world is crazy so you don't want to make those plans and the baseball gods are going to tell you something different."
On the other hand, Cease is owed $14 million in 2025, which has always made him the more likely candidate to be traded.
Now that the Yankees are scrambling to replace Cole, the team could make an offer simply too good for the Padres to resist.
