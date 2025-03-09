Padres' Yu Darvish Discusses Cactus League Debut
After rain pushed back Yu Darvish's Cactus League debut, the San Diego Padres starter finally took the mound Saturday at Peoria Sports Complex against the Cleveland Guardians.
Darvish allowed two earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three. He pushed his pitch count to 57, with 37 landing for a strike.
“You’re working toward that particular day to pitch, so you have to make that adjustment a little bit,” Darvish said through interpreter Shingo Horie. “But I think it was better to pitch today versus pitching in the rain yesterday.”
Darvish had to fight through a lengthy third inning which required 25 pitches. He allowed back-to-back singles then hit a batter before giving up his first run on a single to right.
“You got to be OK with those two hits,” Darvish said. “That’s going to happen. But obviously I didn’t want to hit the guy and then bases loaded, that was a missed pitch on my part … for that ball to go through that hole. So those are parts that I can brush up moving forward.”
The second run scored via sacrifice fly and the veteran was lifted after the second out of the third inning was recorded.
Darvish is entering his 20th professional season and understands for him to be at the top of his game, he has to remain healthy.
“One thing is diet, being cognizant of what you’re putting in your body,” Darvish said. “Obviously, the sleep – you have to get a good night's sleep. Also, I think it’s about the training. What is it that your body needs on a given day, and go about it.
“I’ve always done those things, but I think I’m a little bit more careful with it now. Just a little bit more detail-oriented.”
The Padres have given Darvish a lengthy runway to build up this spring. Outside of his Saturday start, he pitched in backfield B games, which set him up nicely for his 57-pitch debut.
“It’s been an eventful spring training the last couple of years,” Darvish said. “But just to be able to settle down in Arizona for the whole spring and be able to get ready for the season, I think that’s very good for me.”
