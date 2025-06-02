Padres' Yu Darvish Set to Take Step Toward Return
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish threw off of a bullpen mound Saturday, which he said will set him up to throw a formal bullpen session during the team's trip to play the San Francisco Giants.
“I’m just excited; I feel good,” Darvish said. “[It] just sucks when I get hurt, can’t throw the ball. So now it’s good. I’m happy.”
Darvish suffered an injury to his elbow during spring training, and the Padres placed him on the injured list March 27. He remains on the injured list despite taking on a rehab assignment, as he said his elbow felt tight after his singular appearance with Triple-A El Paso. He pitched four innings for the Chihuahuas, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out four.
Darvish isn't the only starter the Padres are missing, as Michael King joined him on the 15-day injured list with a pinched nerve. Joe Musgrove is expected to miss all of the 2025 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and Matt Waldron just got optioned to Triple-A El Paso after his return from the injured list Monday.
Darvish has been fantastic for the Padres and is in the third year of his six-year, $108 million contract. Darvish made his fifth All-Star team in his first year in San Diego in 2021, and followed it up by posting a 3.10 ERA in 2022, where he finished eighth in National League Cy Young voting.
The 38-year-old has struggled with injuries during his time with the Friars, especially last season, when two different groin strains led to him starting just 16 games. Although his strikeouts per nine innings numbers have dropped over the last few years, he is still proving to be an effective pitcher, as he boasted a 3.31 ERA in 2024.
The Padres are in need of Darvish's return during June, as they have two stretches of 13 games in 13 days with just one day of rest in between. Darvish will pitch in the bullpen Tuesday, and the Friars will closely monitor his situation in the days following.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.