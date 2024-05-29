Padres' Yu Darvish Suffers Injury Against Marlins
San Diego Padres right-handed ace Yu Darvish left Wednesday's start against the Miami Marlins due to a left hamstring injury. Darvish was only able to pitch three innings, and the injury certainly seemed to bleed into his results on the mound. It was clear that he looked uncomfortable, and now we know why.
Manager Mike Shildt spoke to the injury after the game with reporters including the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee, who shared the news via Twitter/X:
After the 9-1 loss, Shidlt provided an update on the 37-year-old. Shildt told reporters after the game that he checked in with Darvish during the game, and the veteran wanted to remain on the mound. "He said, 'No, I feel fine.' By the third, it was time to go to the bullpen and give him some rest," Shildt said of Darvish.
Darvish will undergo additional testing on his hamstring, according to Padres broadcast partner 97.3-FM The Fan via Twitter/X:
Darvish was far from his usual self against the lowly Marlins, allowing six hits, two earned runs, one walk, and two strikeouts. Darvish also took the loss, his third of the season, moving to 4-3.
It wasn't just Darvish. Right-handed pitcher Stephen Kolek came in to replace him, and he allowed three hits, three earned runs, and only one strikeout on 20 pitches while recording four outs.
The Padres' other two relief pitchers, Enyel De Los Santos and Jhony Brito, combined for seven allowed hits, two earned runs, one walk, and three punchouts on 73 pitches. It was far from a pretty day for the Padres, and it got worse with the Darvish news.
San Diego must now wait for an update on its veteran right-hander. As of right now it's unclear if Darvish will need to spend time on the 15-day injured list before he returns to the mound.