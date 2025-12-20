Padres' World Series Window May Be Over, Says Insider

Would the San Diego Padres really be 'sellers' in the offseason?

More news: Padres Lose Free Agent Utility Player To Rangers

AJ Preller operates with the creativity of a mad scientist and the frequency of an Uber Eats driver on a Friday night.

With an ownership situation up in the air, coupled with a host of impact players currently sitting unsigned on the open market, is there a world where a World Series title window could've closed on this talented core?

According to longtime MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal, "The Padres] might have taken their best shot already."

Of course, Rosenthal is referring to 2024 — where the upstart Friars took the rival Los Angeles Dodgers to the brink of elimination in the five-game NLDS set. The Dodgers ended up eeking out the series win en route to a World Series title.

Are we nearing the final stages of the Padres contention window? pic.twitter.com/v5bCNe9GcW — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 15, 2025

Many, including several Dodgers players, publicly spoke out and viewed the Padres as the best team in baseball that season — and without a doubt the toughest competitor Los Angeles faced on the journey towards a ring.

This last year ended in disappointment as the team crashed out in the Wild Card round to the Chicago Cubs. Dylan Cease already left the ballclub in free agency. Michael King, Ryan O'Hearn, and Luis Arraez remain unsigned.

Yu Darvish is approaching his 40th birthday and has been constantly dealing with a myriad of health issues. He may never pitch again, according to various reports. The thin rotation is also an aging one, and there's an expectation that 33-year-old Joe Musgrove, coming off Tommy John surgery, will have to be one of the team's lynchpin arms this season in the rotation.

Xander Bogaerts has depreciated as a player considerably over the last few years on what could be one of the worst contracts in baseball. Manny Machado will turn 34 in July.

Outside of Fernando Tatis Jr., Jackson Merrill, Mason Miller, and Adrian Morejon, the team is bereft of young impact talent. To make matters worse, the ownership situation makes it difficult for the team to spend appropriately with the goal of catching the Dodgers.

With the Padres entertaining trade interest in Nick Pivetta, the Mets could be a good match.@Ken_Rosenthal has more on his article with @DennisTLin and @WillSammon... pic.twitter.com/jBf42y7Wcu — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 15, 2025

More news: Padres Lose Free Agent Pitcher to Surprising Team

There's still enough talent on this team to be in contention for a Wild Card spot. However, barring a new ownership group coming in and spending freely — or perhaps some Preller magic in the most inventive way possible — the Padres seem to be on somewhat of a downturn moving forward.

Latest Friars News

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.