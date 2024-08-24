Padres' Yu Darvish 'Thought It Was Wrong' To Collect Salary For 2 Months
Yu Darvish has rejoined the San Diego Padres on Friday after spending over a month away from the team on the restricted list due to a personal family reason. Darvish reunited with his teammates and coaches as the Padres earned a 7-0 shutout win over the New York Mets.
Darvish had been away from the Padres for multiple months after stints on both the restricted list and the injured list. He went on the injured list for the first time in April, missing two weeks with tightness in his neck.
Darvish returned for May but was placed on the IL again at the start of June with a groin issue. He appeared to be approaching a return as he made a rehab start later that month, but Darvish was held back as he dealt with elbow inflammation.
In July, Darvish was placed on the restricted list, a decision he revealed was his choice in part because he did not feel he should get paid while away from the team. Players on the IL still get paid, while players on the restricted list do not while they are not with the team.
“It was my decision to be on the restricted list,” Darvish said, via Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “At that point in time, it was difficult for me to go on the road and be with the team in that way. Plus, I thought it was wrong to be on the IL and collect salary during that time, too.”
While he made his return to the team, Darvish still has progress to make before he pitches in a game for the Padres again this season. Darvish threw a bullpen session Friday, throwing 27 pitches at Petco Park before the game. Whether the next steps include a live batting practice or a rehab assignment has yet to be determined.
Darvish, a five-time MLB All-Star, has started 11 games for the Padres this season, going 4-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 53 strikeouts.
Friday also marked the third start for starter Joe Musgrove, who was placed on the injured list on the same day as Darvish in June. Musgrove missed over two months with a bone spur in his elbow but has now started three games since coming back — highlighted by his shutout performance over seven innings Friday.
This was the first time the Padres had both Darvish and Musgrove, the team's top two starters to begin the year, back with the team since late May. The Padres hope to have both starting before the end of the season, and as they make their playoff push.