Pirates Release Statement on Banned Padres Player
Although Tucupita Marcano was on the San Diego Padres' roster Tuesday when he was declared permanently ineligible by Major League Baseball, he was implicated in wagering on baseball games in violation of Rule 21 while he was on the roster of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Marcano, in fact, had not played a game for the Padres this season while recovering from knee surgery. As it was, they bore little responsibility for Marcano's lifetime ban — without precedent in the era of legalized sports betting.
Hence, the Pirates took the unusual step Tuesday of releasing a statement about a Padres player.
"We are extremely disappointed of Tucupita’s actions and are fully supportive of Major League Baseball’s ruling," the statement read. "The Pirates, along with MLB, Players Association, and every Club, work to ensure all involved within our game are aware of the rules and policies around gambling. While the thorough investigation revealed no evidence of any games being compromised, influenced, or manipulated in any way in this case, protecting the integrity of our game is paramount.”
Under Major League Rule 21, “Any player, umpire, or Club or League official or employee, who shall bet any sum whatsoever upon any baseball game in connection with which the bettor has no duty to perform, shall be declared ineligible for one year.” Whereas, “Any player, umpire, or Club or League official or employee, who shall bet any sum whatsoever upon any baseball game in connection with which the bettor has a duty to perform, shall be declared permanently ineligible.”
The Padres have yet to comment publicly on the penalties to Marcano or minor league pitcher Jay Groome.
Groome, who had been on the injured list at Triple-A El Paso since April 18, was banned one year by MLB for wagers placed between July 22, 2020 and July 24, 2021. According to the league's investigation, Groome placed 32 MLB-related bets, 24 involving the Boston Red Sox, all of which Groome placed while he was assigned to the Red Sox’s High-A affiliate in Greenville, South Carolina