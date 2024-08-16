Pitcher Elects Free Agency Rather Than Staying in Padres' Organization
Pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. cleared waivers and elected free agency. Prior to being designated for assignment on Monday, he had one major league appearance this season with the San Diego Padres.
Edwards now has the freedom to sign with any club. The 32-year-old had a brief stint in San Diego after being signed to a minor league deal earlier this summer. It was his second stint in the Padres organization.
In his one appearance on the mound for San Diego, Edwards allowed all three runners he faced to reach base, on two walks and one hit. His teammate, Yuki Matsui, replaced Edwards on the mound and got him out of the jam.
Although he had a nightmarish appearance for the Padres, Edwards' Triple-A numbers were much better.
Edwards split the season between the best affiliates for the Chicago Cubs and the Padres. Edwards posted a 3.30 ERA and has a 22.2 percent strikeout rate. He has a high walk rate with a 14.3 percent clip.
Edwards is able to work out of the bullpen and in the starting rotation. Most recently, he worked out of the Padres' Triple-A rotation.
Edwards spent the 2022-23 season with the Washington Nationals. He had several strong performances out of the bullpen. Through 92.2 innings, he recorded a 3.07 ERA.
In 2023, Edwards was hampered by a stress fracture in his right shoulder that ended his season. Due to his injury, he was limited to a minor league deal in the offseason.
The Cubs signed Edwards to a minor league contract, but after he didn't make the big league roster, he opted out in June. In July, he signed a minor league deal with the Padres.
Given his latest move, it's evident that Edwards is hoping to find a roster spot with any big league team that'll take him. The Padres have one of the strongest bullpens in MLB so it was unlikely that he would make their final roster.
The Padres have won 19 of their last 22 games for the first time in the franchise's history. San Diego is hitting .289, a league best, and scoring an average of 6.1 runs, also a league best. The club has also allowed the fewest runs per game of any major league team (3.1) in this stretch.
“It’s something we’ve built over the course of the season,” Jake Cronenworth told Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “… The level of intent and work and what we’re trying to do every time we come to the park every day — and that’s win, but with that goal in mind — it’s just that same drive of focus every day on that specific game.”