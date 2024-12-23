Potential Padres Free Agent Target Signs $75 Million Deal With NL Powerhouse
Sean Manaea is staying in New York for three more seasons. The former San Diego Padres starter cashed in on a solid 2024 with a three-year, $75 million contract with the Mets.
ESPN and the New York Post first reported the deal, which is pending a physical.
The deal includes deferred payments, per The Athletic. The deferred total is $23.25 million, spread evenly over 10 years from 2035 to 2044.
Manaea, who turns 33 in February, delivered a standout season with the Mets in 2024. He posted a career-best 3.47 ERA with 184 strikeouts across 32 starts and 181.2 innings — the lowest ERA of his career, the most innings he’s pitched in a season, and his second-highest strikeout total. Previously, his top performance came in 2018 with the Athletics, when he recorded a 3.59 ERA over 160.1 innings.
The season made him a potential candidate for the Padres to bring back to San Diego, but the team will have to find someone else to fill in for Joe Musgrove, who will miss the 2025 season after having Tommy John surgery.
For the second offseason in a row, the Mets landed a deal with Manaea. Back in early January, the lefty signed a two-year contract worth $28 million with an opt-out after the 2024 season. It mirrored his previous winter move when he joined the Giants on a two-year, $25 million deal, also with an opt-out clause.
Manaea’s first deal with San Francisco followed a rough 2022 season in San Diego, where he struggled with a 4.96 ERA (76 ERA+) and a 4.53 FIP over 158 innings. His stint with the Giants showed some improvement. While his 4.44 ERA (94 ERA+) was still below average, his underlying numbers told a better story, including a 3.91 FIP and 3.83 SIERA. He also finished strong, delivering a standout September with a 2.25 ERA and 3.21 FIP in his final starts.
The deal strengthens the Mets' pitching depth and gives Manaea stability in a familiar environment. He returns as a key part of the rotation, joined by Kodai Senga, Clay Holmes, Frankie Montas, and David Peterson, with the team planning a six-man rotation that includes options like Griffin Canning, Tylor Megill, and Paul Blackburn.