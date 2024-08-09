Prospect Padres Acquired From Yankees at Deadline Could Arrive Quickly
Brandon Lockridge could arrive in San Diego quickly if he continues obliterating baseballs at his current pace.
The outfielder, who was acquired by the Padres in exchange for reliever Enyel De Los Santos and minor-league reliever Thomas Balboni Jr., was batting .295/.405/.383 with 34 stolen bases for the Yankees’ Triple-A team and could be an alternative option for Bryce Johnson.
At the time of trade, Lockridge led all International League players in stolen bases while only being caught four times in 38 attempts.
“He can really run,” New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said during spring training. “There’s been a lot of games where I’ve had him ready to pinch run in certain situations because that could be something in his arsenal. He’s done a good job.”
The 27-year-old is also impressive with runners in scoring position, batting .453 (24-for-53). His stolen bases and RISP are impressive numbers, considering the two weeks he missed while on the injured list in early June.
Last season, Lockridge hit .313 with a .905 OPS in 33 games with Double-A Somerset before making his Triple-A debut, batting .288 with a .734 OPS over 59 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
The Pensacola, Florida native spent the 2022 season in Somerset playing in 108 games, while slashing .230/.300/.378 and hitting a career-high 14 home runs. Lockridge was clutch for the Patriots that season, sending the team to the Championship Series with a walk-off base hit against the Portland Sea Dogs on Sept. 22.
Lockridge was promoted to Somerset during the 2021 season after a strong showing with High-A Hudson Valley. He finished that season hitting .298 with 13 home runs, 46 RBIs and 51 runs scored.
Lockridge ended his time with the Patriots as the Double-A franchise leader in games played (184), hits (183), runs (114), RBI (89), and doubles (35).
The speedy outfielder has also been spectacular on defense. Lockridge is considered a plus defender in the outfield, including center field, where he owns a career .992 fielding percentage in over 345 games. He has only committed six errors in over 2,800 innings in the heart of the outfield.
Lockridge was originally selected by the Yankees in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB draft out of Troy University. He has played in six minor league seasons with the Yankees (2018–24), posting a .267 average (479-for-1793) with 103 doubles, 17 triples, 43 home runs, 219 RBIs and 135 stolen bases.
In his first two games after the trade, Lockridge went a combined 5 for 6 with two walks and two runs scored. Since then he's 0 for 15 but his walks have kept his on-base percentage a robust .407.
The Padres be grooming Lockridge, 27, to become an extra baserunning and defensive weapon off the bench in September.