Report: Padres to Promote Flamethrowing Pitcher From Triple-A
The San Diego Padres are calling up right-handed pitcher Sean Reynolds from Triple-A El Paso, according to Craig Mish of the Miami Herald:
The 26-year-old Reynolds, a former fourth-round draft pick by the Miami Marlins in 2016, has yet to make his major league debut.
With El Paso, Reynolds was 2-0 with a 6.55 ERA across 29 appearances (three starts) in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League this season. He struck out 60 batters in 45.1 innings while walking 31.
Reynolds last pitched two days ago, closing out a 12-3 El Paso win over Oklahoma City. According to Statcast, Reynolds' four-seamer touched 99 mph, and accounted for 12 of the 14 pitches he threw in the game.
The Padres acquired Reynolds and first baseman Garrett Cooper at last year's trade deadline in exchange for left-handed pitcher Ryan Weathers.
San Diego will have to make a corresponding 26-man roster move to accommodate Reynolds. Teams typically load up on relief pitchers in advance of the All-Star Game when they have starting pitchers who won't be used until after the break, and those starters can be optioned to the minor leagues.
The Padres can also place Randy Vasquez on the paternity list. Manager Mike Shildt revealed in an interview with 97.3-FM Friday morning that Vasquez recently welcomed the birth of his daughter.
Vasquez is still listed as the probable starter for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves on the team's official website. If he goes on the paternity list, the Padres might have Reynolds start in his place or go with a bullpen game in the series opener against the Braves.