Padres Top Prospect Named Most Likely Trade Candidate
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller listed San Diego Padres right-handed starting pitcher and No. 12 prospect Henry Baez as the most likely player for the Padres to trade this season.
"Most of what San Diego has to offer in the minors is long-term investments," wrote Miller. "Seven of its top eight prospects are playing either Single-A or Rookie ball, none of the eight with an ETA prior to 2027. That certainly doesn't eliminate any of them as potential trade chips, but let's look a little bit older.
"How about Henry Baez?
Aside from Jackson Merrill, the 22-year-old right-hander at Double-A San Antonio is the only player on San Diego's 40-man roster who hasn't already turned 25. He had a 2.99 ERA across 26 starts last season and is sitting at 3.11 so far this year."
The Padres signed the Dominican in 2019, but the COVID pandemic delayed his professional debut until 2021. His first full season was in 2023 where he posted a 7-3 record and 3.24 ERA with Single-A Lake Elsinore before he was called up to High-A Fort Worth.
He is a career 3.42 pitcher in the minor leagues, and has a 6-2 record with the Missions. Baez has the most strikeouts on his team this year with 45, and has only given up two home runs in 2025. His ERA has dropped since Miller's article, and he now sits at a mark of 2.70, the highest among qualified Missions pitchers.
He has pitched 5.2 innings in each of his last two starts, allowing no earned runs and striking out 10 batters across the two games. MLB.com predicts Baez to reach MLB in 2027.
Miller also states the Padres will be looking for an upgrade in left field, as well as another piece for their rotation with Yu Darvish's return taking longer than expected.
Miller listed several pitchers who could serve as trade chips throughout the article, standouts being Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson, Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Zack Littel. He also listed the Athletics' Miguel Andujar, who spent most of his time in left field before Nick Kurtz's call up pushed slugger Tyler Soderstrom to left field.
If the Padres look to deal Baez for one of the positions Miller listed, these would be options to take a second look at.
