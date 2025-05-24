Padres Place All-Star Outfielder on Injured List, Call Up Former Top Prospect
The San Diego Padres have activated catcher Luis Campusano for Saturday's game and placed outfielder Jason Heyward on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain.
The 26-year-old catcher played just three games for the Friars this season, but has been hitting .313 with a 1.043 OPS in Triple-A so far.
The Friars snapped a six-game losing streak on Friday, but the bats have been cold in San Diego recently. They have scored just 11 runs during the last seven contests which is uncharacteristic for such an electric offense.
President of baseball operations A.J. Preller spoke to 97.3 The Fan on Friday and was asked about the possibility of bringing up Campusano amid the stagnant hitting. Although Preller couldn't specify his team's plan with him, he spoke highly about the catcher's mindset, despite not staring the season with the team.
"He's not chasing, he seems like he's locked into getting his pitch and he's always been a talented hitter," said Preller. "My guess is Campy will get more opportunities and you force your own opportunity and the way he's playing, he's definitely in our minds as, you know, he's gonna force his way back to the big leagues if he keeps doing what he's doing."
Campusano first appeared in MLB at 21 years old during a brief designated hitter appearance in the 2020 regular season, and another sole DH outing in the postseason.
The following year got more reps in from Campusano, and marked the first time behind home plate in MLB with 11 appearances, and the season after he was upped to 16. Throughout this time, the young catcher was still putting up incredible batting numbers across the minor league tract.
The 2023 campaign saw another jump in MLB experience as Campusano logged 49 appearances with 163 at-bats. With a more substantial sample size to see how he would fare against major league pitching, the catcher batted .319 with an OPS+ of 131, 31 percent higher than league average.
Last season, Campusano upped his experience, but seemed to slip in terms of production, batting .227 and his OPS+ at just 80 across the 91 appearances he had in 2024.
Campusano failed to record a hit in his three games of the 2025 season, but will search to finally collect it during this next stint in San Diego, and continue his offensive production as a member of the Padres.
