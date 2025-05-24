Padres Insider Provides Update on Michael King Injury
San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Michael King was scratched from Saturday's start due to right shoulder stiffness.
Padres insider Kevin Acee provided the latest update on King, revealing the right-hander slept on his shoulder awkwardly.
"He was experiencing shoulder stiffness today," Acee wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "The Padres do not believe there is any long-term issue but decided it was better if King did not start."
The absence of King signifies the bullpen will take over Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braves. King's injury will certainly put Padres relievers to the test as Robert Suarez and Jason Adamn have both pitched back-to-back days.
Meanwhile, Sean Reynolds, who opened the game for the Padres, threw 42 pitches last weekend against the Seattle Mariners. San Diego will look to Reynolds to be efficient as he can provide the team with some length.
King has a 2.59 ERA with 64 strikeouts and 1.024 WHIP across 10 starts this season. The hope is that the right-hander faces no setbacks and can return in time for his next start.
The good news is the Padres don't seem concerned about King's shoulder stiffness, which means he will likely only miss Saturday's start.
