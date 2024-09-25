The Padres’ Radio Broadcast Begged For a Game-Ending Triple Play Before The Dodgers Delivered
The San Diego Padres went into the bottom of the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night with a 4-1 lead, just one inning away from clinching a berth in the postseason. Of course, getting through one inning is no easy feat against a Dodgers team with one of the best lineups in baseball.
The Padres gave up a run during the inning, and the Dodgers looked to continue a comeback. Los Angeles had two runners on base with no outs when Miguel Rojas came to the plate. After Rojas, the Dodgers would get to see Shohei Ohtani at the plate, when magic could easily happen.
By the time Rojas came up to the plate, the only way for the Padres to avoid pitching to Ohtani would be if they executed a rare game-ending triple play against Rojas.
Padres radio broadcaster Jesse Agler isn't superstitious. He noted the chance for a triple play precisely as Rojas arrived at the plate: "Best case scenario obviously would be Miguel Rojas somehow hits into a triple play," Agler said. "That's probably asking too much."
Not in the least.
Right after Agler threw out the unlikely possibility, the baseball gods delivered. Rojas hit the ball sharply toward Manny Machado at third base. Machado quickly tapped his foot down at third base, before delivering the ball to second base, and then first, sealing the improbable triple play.
The triple-play not only ended the game, taking the Dodgers out of a favorable situation with Ohtani batting with a chance to steal the win. It officially clinched the Padres' win and a spot in the playoffs.
The Padres now have a 91-66 record, and are within two games of the Dodgers in the race for the National League West division. The Padres have two more games against the Dodgers to close out the series, and if they win at least one of them, they could have the chance to overtake Los Angeles for the division. Considering the Padres are 8-3 against the Dodgers this season, this is certainly a possibility.
San Diego has not won the division since 2006, which means the Padres could able to snatch the NL West crown for the first time in nearly 20 years.
Either way, the Padres are heading to the playoffs. They last went in 2022, and will try to advance further than the National League Championship Series.