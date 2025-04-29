Inside The Padres

When Will Yu Darvish Return to Padres? Latest Update on Star Pitcher

Nelson Espinal

Feb 19, 2025; Peoria, AZ, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish poses for a portrait during Media Day at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres aim to have Yu Darvish rejoin the team from the injured list in late May or early June, enhancing what is already one of the best pitching staffs in baseball.

Darvish has been sidelined from the team since mid-March, when he experienced inflammation in his right elbow during spring training.

Recently, the Japanese pitcher threw his first bullpen session since being sidelined and has reportedly been ramping up since then, according to MLB.com’s Padres reporter AJ Cassavell.

This past Friday, he threw a good volume of breaking pitches as he tries to enhance his feel for his pitch arsenal.

The next step for Darvish will be to face live hitters during a few minor league starts, though it may still take some time before he does so, depending on his progress and the urgency of the Padres’ plans, he could be ramped up for a late May or early June return.

Currently, the Padres have one of the lowest team ERAs, with both the starters and the bullpen delivering quality innings that keep the team competitive.

In 2024, Yu Darvish managed to achieve a 3.31 ERA while pitching slightly more than 80 innings. Although he is now 38 years old, he can still deliver solid numbers for a team and provide a stable veteran presence to any dugout.

