When Will Yu Darvish Return to Padres? Latest Update on Star Pitcher
The San Diego Padres aim to have Yu Darvish rejoin the team from the injured list in late May or early June, enhancing what is already one of the best pitching staffs in baseball.
Darvish has been sidelined from the team since mid-March, when he experienced inflammation in his right elbow during spring training.
Recently, the Japanese pitcher threw his first bullpen session since being sidelined and has reportedly been ramping up since then, according to MLB.com’s Padres reporter AJ Cassavell.
More news: Padres Infielder Has Dislocated Pinky as Brutal Injury Luck Continues
This past Friday, he threw a good volume of breaking pitches as he tries to enhance his feel for his pitch arsenal.
The next step for Darvish will be to face live hitters during a few minor league starts, though it may still take some time before he does so, depending on his progress and the urgency of the Padres’ plans, he could be ramped up for a late May or early June return.
More news: Padres All-Star Says Expectations Are Higher Than Ever This Year
Currently, the Padres have one of the lowest team ERAs, with both the starters and the bullpen delivering quality innings that keep the team competitive.
In 2024, Yu Darvish managed to achieve a 3.31 ERA while pitching slightly more than 80 innings. Although he is now 38 years old, he can still deliver solid numbers for a team and provide a stable veteran presence to any dugout.
More news: Padres Aces Have Insane Competition to One-Up the Other
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.