Padres Infielder Has Dislocated Pinky as Brutal Injury Luck Continues
San Diego Padres shortstop Mason McCoy injured his finger while diving into the bag as a pinch runner, adding yet another name to the ever-growing list of injuries the team has battled this year.
McCoy was added to the roster after an injury to everyday infielder Luis Arraez. However, in his two games played, he failed to get a hit in five at-bats, striking out three times. Nevertheless, he did showcase some impressive defensive plays.
Now that a few days have passed, a diagnosis has been issued regarding the injury, as well as whether he will be added to the injured list. McCoy has a dislocated left pinky, but didn't have to go on the injured list.
While McCoy may not be a big bat, he offers solid defense and base-running for the Padres. Amid a lengthy injured list of position players, the 30-year-old adds important depth to the team.
McCoy is very frustrated with the injury, especially since it occurred during such a routine play.
“It’s ridiculous,” McCoy said to The San Diego Union-Tribune's Jeff Sanders.
“I wear a mitt on this (right) side. It’s a two-handed slide. A weird read, too. If I stay close to first and he drops it, I’m thrown out at second. I tried to look at the umpire to get a call. He dove and caught it and I peaked real quick and I got nothing.”
