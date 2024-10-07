Who Will Start NLDS Game 4 for Padres? Mike Shildt Reveals Latest
With the San Diego Padres dominant 10-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Sunday, the Padres have guaranteed that the series will last at least four games.
For the Padres, this brings up a very pivotal question: Who will start Game 4 of the NLDS?
Starting pitcher Joe Musgrove would have started Game 4, but Musgrove injured his elbow during the Padres' win over the Atlanta Braves in the NL Wild Card round. Musgrove was removed from the game after just 3.2 innings. Later in the week, it was announced Musgrove would have to undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the rest of the season.
With Musgrove unavailable, the Padres have three clear starters — Dylan Cease, Yu Darvish, and Michael King. Darvish started on Sunday, and King will start Game 3 on Tuesday. Padres manager Mike Shildt was asked Monday if he would consider starting Cease for Game 4 despite a shorter rest, to which Shildt said: “All options are on the table,” via AJ Cassavell.
If the Padres do not start Cease, they could alternatively turn to Martín Pérez or their bullpen to pitch during Game 4.
If Cease does get the start, the Padres will hope to get a better performance from him than they did on Saturday. Cease struggled during his first postseason start for the Padres on Saturday. He gave up five earned runs in the first four innings, including a three-run home run to Shohei Ohtani. The Padres took Cease out of the game after 3.1 innings, and the Dodgers went on to earn the 7-5 win in Game 1.
“I just didn't execute well, and I never found a rhythm,” Cease said of his pitching on Saturday, via Cassavell. “I've got a couple days to prep, and hopefully another shot. But it's definitely disappointing. … It's definitely got to be better.”
The 28-year-old is hoping to get another opportunity to redeem himself this postseason, but will he be able to pitch at his best on just three full days of rest?
Shildt said that the team plans to announce who will start Game 4 either later on Monday or on Tuesday.