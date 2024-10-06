Padres News: Dylan Cease Hoping to Get Another Chance to Redeem Himself in NLDS
San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease made his second career postseason start on Saturday for Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Against the Dodgers, Cease allowed six hits, five earned runs, and two walks while striking out five before the team pulled him after 3.1 innings. The Padres fell 7-5 to the Dodgers in Game 1.
Cease did not allow a run during the first inning, and the Padres took a quick 3-0 lead thanks to a home run from Manny Machado. The Padres' lead would not last, as Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run home run to tie up the game.
Of course, a player like Ohtani is often going to make plays happen even when going up against Cease. There's a reason he hit over 50 home runs this season and is a two-time American League MVP.
“Obviously, he’s a great hitter," Cease said after the game, via AJ Cassavell of MLB.com.
The Padres did retake the lead in the third inning with two more runs, while Cease held the team scoreless. In the fourth inning, he gave up two more earned runs before the Padres took him out of the game.
“I just didn't execute well, and I never found a rhythm,” Cease said, via Cassavell. “I've got a couple days to prep, and hopefully another shot. But it's definitely disappointing. … It's definitely got to be better.”
Cease overall has had a hit-or-miss season at the mound. He will pitch a shutout one game, before giving up multiple earned runs the next. Since the Padres started Michael King and Joe Musgrove for their two wildcard games, the Padres went with Cease, and unfortunately for the Padres, he did not pitch his best.
Cease was not the only starting pitcher to struggle in the game. Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto also allowed five earned runs and lasted just three innings before he was taken out of the game. After Yamamoto left the game, the Dodgers' relievers gave up just two hits and no more earned runs, which proved to be the difference in the game.
The Padres will turn to Yu Darvish to start Game 2 on Sunday. The Padres' ace will make his first postseason start of the year as the Padres seek their first win of the series.