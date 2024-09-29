With Batting Title On Line, Padres Make Decision on Luis Arráez For Final Game
San Diego Padres second basemen Luis Arraez is expected to be in the starting lineup Sunday, according to manager Mike Shildt.
Arraez is on pace to reach his third straight batting title. The second baseman is currently hitting .314, which is the leading batting average in the National League.
However, Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is just a few points behind Arraez at a .310 clip.
Ohtani was 2-for-5 against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday. The Dodgers slugger will likely play the final game of the season as he chases the opportunity to reach a Triple Crown. Ohtani's 54 homers and 130 RBIs lead the league in both categories. But he's still chasing one thing.
Ohtani was able to improve his batting average just a hair Saturday. Meanwhile, the 27-year-old sat out of Saturday's 5-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
However, Arraez has the chance to keep his title based on his performance in the final game of the season Sunday.
Arraez had a hefty lead over any other player in the National League until Sept. 18. Ohtani, who was hitting .287, had a wild hot streak going for 26 for 39 (.667) in nine games.
The Padres' second baseman had gone 5 for 28 (.179) which brought down his .320 batting average. In the three-game series against the Dodgers, Arraez went 0 for 12. His struggle at the plate throughout San Diego's time at Dodger Stadium helped close the gap for Ohtani to move in.
San Diego secured the top wild-card spot, and as a result, rested several starters Saturday. Arraez was one of the starters that had earned a day of rest.
The league-leading batting average hangs in the balance of Sunday's games. Arraez would have to go 0 for 4 on Sunday and Ohtani would need to hit at least 3 for 4 to surpass the second baseman's average.
If Arraez was to go 0 for 4, his average would go down to .31191. If Ohtani were to go at least 3 for 4, it would push his average up to .31289.
Both Arraez and Ohtani are hitting leadoff in their respective games. Arraez will be stepping up to the plate at Chase Field, a hitter-friendly ballpark. Ohtani will be hitting at Coors Field, also a hitter-friendly ballpark.
There is a high chance that both sluggers get the chance to bat five times on the final day of the season.
Padres fans have to hold their breaths once more to see if Arraez can maintain his lead over of one of the best players in baseball.