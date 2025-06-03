Inside The Padres

Yankees' Aaron Judge Reveals Why He's Happy He Didn't Sign With Padres

Gabe Smallson

May 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts after striking out to end the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
May 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts after striking out to end the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

There was once a moment in time when the San Diego Padres had a chance to have the great Aaron Judge on their roster.

Judge was being courted by a few different teams before he ended up signing the massive nine-year, $360 million deal to return to the New York Yankees in the 2022 offseason. At the time, it was the richest contract ever for a Major League Baseball free agent.

More news: Padres' Gavin Sheets' Face Left Indentation in Wall After Scary Collision

The captain of the Yankees spoke to USA Today's Bob Nightengale on that decision and some other California-based teams he could have signed with.

“This is where I always wanted to be, especially after getting drafted here," Judge said. “This is my home. But if I was to look back, and would have signed with the Padres or signed with the [San Francisco] Giants, it could be a little different.

“I might have been getting booed like [Juan] Soto, so I’m happy with my decision."

Ahead of the 2023 season, Soto was a member of the San Diego Padres and preparing to begin his first and only full season as a member of the Friars after a blockbuster deal landed him at Petco Park at the 2022 trade deadline.

Soto could have gotten a head start on his eventual partnership with Judge after he was dealt to the Yankees ahead of the 2024 campaign, but now as a member of the New York Mets, Soto gets his fair share of tough love from the New York baseball scene.

More news: Padres' Yu Darvish Calls Current Ailment 'Complicated' and Says He 'Can't Talk About it'

“Really, for me, it was all about getting a fair deal for what I thought I was worth, while still putting the team in a good position to sign who we need to," continued Judge.

The Giants presented Judge with a $360 million offer, as Nightengale claimed that the Padres presented "the concept of" a 10-year, $400 million deal.

Judge was born in Linden, CA, about 466 miles away from Petco Park, but inside of a two-hour drive from where the Giants' Oracle Park.

Although it's hard to imagine the three-time MVP in anything but pinstripes, one can't help but wonder the damage he would do to opposing pitchers in a Padres uniform.

More news: Padres Interested in Red Sox Outfielder in Potential Blockbuster Trade

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/San Diego Padres News