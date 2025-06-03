Padres News: Gavin Sheets' Face Left Indentation in Wall After Scary Collision
San Diego Padres outfielder Gavin Sheets had an eventful weekend.
Sheets made sure his presence was evident at Petco Park Sunday as he collided with the wall in the fourth inning of Sunday's 6-4 win and left an indentation of his face to commemorate the catch attempt. Sheets tried to track down Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Adam Frazier's home run, which resulted in him crashing into the wall.
With a smile on his face, Sheets was able to walk off the field without any assistance from a trainer.
Padres manager Mike Shildt provided an update... on the left field wall of course.
“I think the fence is OK,” Shildt said. “I’m not sure. I think Mat Balough, the groundskeeper, is going to check on it, and I’ll get you an update on the wall.”
In the case of Sheets, he sustained injuries to four different parts of his body, including a head contusion, sore hip, jammed wrist and thumb.
While the offseason acquisition traveled with the team to San Francisco, Sheets is being tested for a concussion.
"Those are tests that take a while,” Shildt said. “There’s some symptoms that they want make sure they either don’t show up or go away, and so we’re still in the process of evaluating that.”
Sheets primarily served as the Padres' designated hitter this season, but was moved to left field in the absence of Jason Heyward. The 29-year-old emerged as one of the team's best hitters in the lineup this season.
Sheets is hitting .267 with 11 home runs and 34 runs batted in. He has an OPS of .817 this season. His numbers come as a surprise given he was one of several players vying for a roster spot this spring.
However, as the Padres try and tackle a grueling June schedule, Sheets is a staple in the San Diego lineup.
